Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.65. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.