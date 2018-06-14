Dexcom (DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dexcom to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dexcom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dexcom from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of DXCM opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.83. Dexcom has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.66 million. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dexcom will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $163,358.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $1,454,960.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,932,994.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,375 shares of company stock worth $11,114,875. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dexcom by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dexcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dexcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dexcom by 1,959.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dexcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

