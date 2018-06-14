DHX Media (DHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

DHX Media traded down C$0.02, reaching C$3.26, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 73,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,544. DHX Media has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$3.52.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.57 million.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) is a Canada-based company engaged in the supply and distribution of television and film productions. The Company creates, produces and licenses of family entertainment rights. DHX owns, markets and distributes over 8,500 half hours of children’s entertainment content, and exploits owned properties through its consumer products licensing business.

