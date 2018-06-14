DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288,102 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up approximately 3.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 3.54% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $74,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $131,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality traded up $0.16, hitting $12.23, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 118,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $132,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares in the company, valued at $743,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,722.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock worth $641,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

