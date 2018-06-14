Tyers Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,359 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 208,390 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

