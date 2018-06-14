DigiCube (CUBE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,396.00

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. DigiCube has a total market cap of $160,917.00 and approximately $2,396.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiCube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiCube has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DigiCube

DigiCube (CUBE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. The official website for DigiCube is www.freestaking.com. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS.

DigiCube Coin Trading

DigiCube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiCube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

