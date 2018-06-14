Digital Rupees Market Cap Hits $68,139.00 (CRYPTO:DRS)

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Digital Rupees coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Rupees has a total market cap of $68,139.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

Digital Rupees (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

