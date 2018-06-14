Dimecoin Price Down 23.2% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market cap of $13.17 million and $16,764.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00040902 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004655 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001238 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com/dime.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

