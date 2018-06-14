Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Essex Property Trust worth $238,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $62,639,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $51,937,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,253,000 after acquiring an additional 94,542 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective (down previously from $263.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.90.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $232.99 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

