DIREXION Shs ET/ZACKS MLP High In S (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Holdings Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DIREXION Shs ET/ZACKS MLP High In S (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of DIREXION Shs ET/ZACKS MLP High In S worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DIREXION Shs ET/ZACKS MLP High In S by 152.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the period.

DIREXION Shs ET/ZACKS MLP High In S traded up $0.07, reaching $15.51, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275. DIREXION Shs ET/ZACKS MLP High In S has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

