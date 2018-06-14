Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,679 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.07% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 559,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,663. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

