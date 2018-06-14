Docusign (DOCU) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign traded down $0.24, reaching $63.53, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,924,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,848. Docusign has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $22,760,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $4,785,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Docusign

There is no company description available for Docusign Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.