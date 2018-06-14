Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $339.20 Million (CRYPTO:DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Coinsquare. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $339.20 million and $11.60 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.01521290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007805 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015940 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 114,865,886,044 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cryptopia, Koineks, Bits Blockchain, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, CRXzone, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, SouthXchange, C-Patex, Bittrex, Gate.io, fex, Exmo, Kraken, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Sistemkoin, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Bitbns, C-CEX, Coingi, Cryptohub, OpenLedger DEX, cfinex, ZB.COM, YoBit, CoinEx Market, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Exrates, Ovis, Abucoins, QBTC, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, Indodax, CoinEgg, BitFlip, Novaexchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

