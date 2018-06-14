Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Sell

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 8,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 10.86. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

