Domini Impact Investments LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Dexcom comprises approximately 5.2% of Domini Impact Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the first quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Dexcom to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dexcom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Dexcom from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dexcom in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $98.82 on Thursday. Dexcom has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dexcom will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Topol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $1,454,960.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,635 shares in the company, valued at $30,932,994.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,375 shares of company stock worth $11,114,875 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

