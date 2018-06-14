Dominion Energy (D) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of D traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,696. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

