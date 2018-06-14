Zacks Investment Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Hold

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Domino’s Pizza Group traded up $0.23, reaching $9.71, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,778. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

