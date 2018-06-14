Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 92,987 Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,987 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Domtar worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Domtar by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 218,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Domtar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 708,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 40,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $1,913,819.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,023,147.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,650. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.