Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8,481.8% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $289,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,099,220. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,290. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.