2,963 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,851,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,873,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup traded down $1.13, reaching $66.16, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 24,022,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,764. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

