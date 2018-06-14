Dreman Value Management L L C Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Dreman Value Management L L C trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Dreman Value Management L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,705,000. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.51.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $97.58 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

