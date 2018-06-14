DSP Group (DSPG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DSP Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9368567477262 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DSP Group remained flat at $$11.85 during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 105,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,621. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $232,816.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

