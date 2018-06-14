DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

Shares of DTE Energy opened at $96.08 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.16. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.