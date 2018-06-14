Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (DIG) Insider Howard Williams Purchases 166 Shares

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) insider Howard Williams bought 166 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £428.28 ($570.20).

Howard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 19th, Howard Williams bought 10,000 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,151.38).

Shares of LON DIG opened at GBX 257 ($3.42) on Thursday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 239.46 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 273.28 ($3.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a GBX 4.38 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s previous dividend of $2.58. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company is an investment trust and its objective is to achieve growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company’s portfolio consists of equity or equity-related securities, and it can invest in other financial instruments.

