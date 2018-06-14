Dunelm Group (DNLM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 675 at Canaccord Genuity

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 714 ($9.51) to GBX 675 ($8.99) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.12) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 685 ($9.12) to GBX 620 ($8.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 575 ($7.66) to GBX 560 ($7.46) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.08 ($8.15).

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 567.50 ($7.56). 377,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 541.50 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($10.12).

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 92,452 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £506,636.96 ($674,526.64). Also, insider Keith Down purchased 7,645 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £39,601.10 ($52,724.14).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

