Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Bank of America

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

DNKN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group traded up $0.44, hitting $68.41, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 40,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,436. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 75.12%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

