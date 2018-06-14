KeyCorp Boosts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $122.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXC. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.59.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.45. 1,667,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,925. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. DXC Technology’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,013,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,361,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,886 shares of company stock worth $2,343,380. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

