E-Dinar Coin Trading Down 28.9% This Week (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $36,840.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, Exrates, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042190 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011666 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Livecoin, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

