Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.119750489568 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $5.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

