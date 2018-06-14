Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,000 Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $13,350,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,749,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

