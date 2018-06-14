EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

ECC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 35,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,228. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.18.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 58.09%. equities research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT Cr/COM will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

In other EAGLE POINT Cr/COM news, insider Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Spinner bought 75,000 shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73,933.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,544,975,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,482,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,981,789. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 341.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

