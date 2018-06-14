Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Issues Earnings Results

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Eaton Vance traded down $0.06, hitting $54.89, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 417,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,962. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

EV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $63.50 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 86,804 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

