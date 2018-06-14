50,000 Shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of MGM Resorts International traded up $0.48, reaching $31.43, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,114. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock worth $349,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

