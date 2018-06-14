Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 229.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Masco by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Masco by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,094. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

