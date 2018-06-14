eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) received a $44.00 target price from research analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $47.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded eBay from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 41,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,762,198.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,558 shares of company stock worth $7,242,024. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

