EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $463,380.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00617783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00224439 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00096136 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.