Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Position in Edison International (EIX)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1,842.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Edison International by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of Edison International traded up $0.71, hitting $60.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,417,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,824. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

