Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Einsteinium has a market cap of $32.87 million and $465,705.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002282 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.01507360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007893 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015861 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,103,489 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

