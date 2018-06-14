Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $6,284,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $125,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $178,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,206 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.