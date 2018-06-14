Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,348.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.07786200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00209929 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001601 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 8,773,682 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

