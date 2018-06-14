Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CFO Matthew Lavay Sells 222 Shares

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) CFO Matthew Lavay sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $24,293.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,403.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lavay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, Matthew Lavay sold 2,339 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.91, for a total value of $250,062.49.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Matthew Lavay sold 20,320 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,189,886.40.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Matthew Lavay sold 1,231 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $124,983.43.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Matthew Lavay sold 196 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $19,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Matthew Lavay sold 531 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $48,777.66.

On Monday, March 19th, Matthew Lavay sold 163 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $15,696.90.

Ellie Mae traded up $2.14, reaching $113.40, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 412,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,878. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $117.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

