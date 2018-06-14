Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Ellie Mae worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Shares of ELLI opened at $111.26 on Thursday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $117.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ELLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

In other news, Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $516,512.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 465 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $42,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,192 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.