Embers (MBRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.00

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Embers has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Embers has a market cap of $549,425.00 and $76.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Embers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00604798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00223649 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00094215 BTC.

About Embers

Embers was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Embers’ official website is embermine.com.

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

