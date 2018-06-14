Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Embraer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.14. Embraer has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 77.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

