State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.31% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events traded down $0.37, reaching $20.50, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 275,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,116. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a boost from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $13,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $292,026.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,766 shares of company stock worth $13,891,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

