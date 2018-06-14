Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.