Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $8.58 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 49,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

In related news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,763.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $118.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

