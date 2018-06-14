Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Zions Bancorp worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Zions Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Zions Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zions Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price target on Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zions Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $983,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $56,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock worth $2,803,649. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $56.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

