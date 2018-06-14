Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 270.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Verisign worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,531,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,313,000 after acquiring an additional 194,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,826,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,174,000 after acquiring an additional 916,278 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Verisign by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,494,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,430,000 after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Verisign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after buying an additional 171,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verisign by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,806,000 after buying an additional 177,169 shares during the last quarter.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisign to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $139.34 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Verisign had a net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $299.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

