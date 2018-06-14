Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners traded down $0.18, reaching $16.72, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,518,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,684. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 138.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,025.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

